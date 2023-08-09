DC inaugurates NP office

PASIGHAT, 8 Aug: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Tuesday inaugurated the notary public office (NPO) in the DC office premises here, in the presence of the newly appointed notary public advocate Tasor Pabin and other dignitaries.

Taggu informed that, “as per the notification issued by the state government, henceforth any kind of documents which are required to be verified, authenticated, certified or attested shall be notarized before the notary public.”

The DC urged the citizens, including those in Ruksin and Mebo subdivisions, to avail the services of the NPO.

Pabin said that he would “provide service 24/7 and even reach the doorsteps of the government offices, organisations, and the common masses to provide hassle-free services.” (DIPRO)