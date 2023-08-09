Conjunctivitis cases rising in Ruksin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 8 Aug: Conjunctivitis (an eye infection caused by virus), which was taking an epidemic form in East Siang district during late July, is increasing day by day in Ruksin area, bordering Jonai subdivision of Assam.

Massive viral conjunctivitis cases were reported from different parts of East Siang and adjoining Lower Dibang Valley district during mid-July this year. The cases were mostly found among schoolchildren.

Following the health department’s report, the East Siang district administration ordered temporary closure of all schools in the district from 26 July onwards, in order to control the transmission chain.

Meanwhile, a large number of conjunctivitis cases have been reported from different parts of the district, including the interstate boundary area.

The health department here has recorded 166 conjunctivitis cases since 26 July. The cases were reported from different sub-centres in the Ruksin block and various rural areas of Jonai in neighbouring Assam.

The Sainik School in Niglok (Ruksin) has reported 33 conjunctivitis cases.

The MO of the Ruksin CHC (first referral unit), Dr Kadum Jonnom on Tuesday said that “about 40 percent of cases hailed from Jonai (Assam), which is causing an alarming situation in the boundary area.”

Dr Jonnom has issued a health advisory, including the dos and don’ts for prevention of the eye disease.

While conjunctivitis infection is being reported to have spread in many areas of Jonai subdivision, the administration there is yet to issue any alert over the viral eye disease.