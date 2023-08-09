More than Rs 2.5 crore bank loans disbursed at credit camp

YACHULI, 8 Aug: A ‘credit camp’ for disbursement of loans to registered self-help groups (SHG) was organised here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) and the Yachuli block mission management unit, the programme was attended by, among others, ZPC Likha Sangchhore and Yachuli ZPM Joram Elyu.

Altogether 132 SHGs mobilised under the ArSRLM received a bank loan of Rs 2,51, 39,762 collectively from the APRB and the SBI to pursue various livelihood activities. The disbursed loans were handed over to the SHGs’ representatives in the form of ceremonial cheques signed by the respective bank branch manager during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangchhore said that “the women of 21st century have the capability to work shoulder to shoulder with men, for which they need to be more informed and financially independent.”

Commending “the willingness of members to bring changes in their lives and society as a whole through the SHG institutions,” the ZPC said that women need to have access to banking facilities in order to enhance their economic livelihood activities.

The ZPM on his part said that “grassroots workers like PRI leaders and SHG members need to collaborate and maintain transparency to earn the faith and goodwill of people.”

The banks’ branch managers expressed appreciation for the “100% repayment rate of the SHG credit linkages and the untiring efforts of the ArSRLM in capacity building of SHG members.” They assured to extend continuous support to the SHGs mobilised under the ArSRLM “in the form of strategic credit linkages.”

Medical Officer Dr Tana Tath encouraged the SHG members to “enrol in the CMAAY scheme to access health benefits,” while Horticulture Development Officer Tasso Yalu urged them to avail the ANBY and the ANKY.

The branch managers were felicitated during the programme for providing credit linkage support to the SHGs mobilised under the ArSRLM.

The agriculture HoD also attended the camp. (DIPRO)