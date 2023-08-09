Tachang Phassang accorded warm welcome

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Recently crowned Rubaru Mr India – National Universe, Tachang Phassang was accorded a warm welcome by his family, relatives, well-wishers, and members of the Phassang clan on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Phassang expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal, the Mr Arunachal organising team, and all his supporters.

“I am honoured to have been chosen as the representative of India in an upcoming international event, scheduled to be held in Thailand,” he said.

Phassang urged the youths to distance themselves from any form of antisocial activities and instead focus on their goals in life.

He vowed to “utilise every available avenue to project Arunachal Pradesh and India in a positive way during the international event.”

Phassang’s father, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, said, “Tachang’s success story is a testament to the fact that, with enthusiasm, hard work, and determination, anyone can overcome challenges and achieve their goals in life.”