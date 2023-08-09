Society objects to DC’s comment on Gyamar Padang, seeks explanation

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Expressing strong objection to a recent comment posted by Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom on a social media platform regarding APPSC paper leak whistleblower late Gyamar Padang, the Higya Welfare Society Youth Wing (HWSYW) has sought “a detailed explanation” from the DC “at the earliest,” and threatened to initiate legal action against him if he refuses to do so.

HWSYW secretary Gya-mar Tadey

in a release on Tuesday stated that Potom “deliberately made several defamatory statements against whistleblower late Gyamar Padang and levelled serious allegations against the late whistleblower’s conduct.”

“We are vehemently raising objection and seeking explanation from Talo Potom with regard to his statement being made public against a person who has passed away and is not present in this world to counter his allegations.”

“The DC is trying hard to dilute the whole issue of the APPCS fiasco by showing his anarchist approach to the whole issue, and when the entire state has sentimental values with regard to our brother late Gyamar Padang, such kind of statement by a person who is holding the responsible post of the ICR DC and is also an IAS officer, is highly condemnable in the strongest terms, and we term it unbecoming of an administrative officer and call for serious view from competent authority for violations of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” the HWSYW added in the release.

It also appealed to the “state authority” to initiate appropriate action against Potom “for assassinating the character of late Gyamar Padang on social media platform.”