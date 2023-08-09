PRI leaders key persons to implement schemes in rural areas: Wahge

ZIRO, 8 Aug: State BJP president and MLA Biyuram Wahge on Tuesday said that “panchayat leaders are the key persons to implement all developmental schemes in the rural areas,” and urged them to “keep vigil on all the government schemes being implemented at the grassroots level.”

Addressing the participants on the concluding day of a two-day workshop for the ZPMs of the western parliamentary constituency, here in Lower Subansiri district, Wahge urged the ZPMs and the party workers to “work hard to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, so that the party gets a thumping majority in the forthcoming assembly election.”

The party’s sangathan maha mantri Ananta Narayan Mishra highlighted the history of the BJP “and the struggle and sacrifice made by Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee for the nation.”

State BJP general secretary and MLA Zingnu Namchoom highlighted the achievements of the Modi government in agriculture, education and healthcare sectors.

Among others, the CM’s adviser Tapen Siga, MLA Nyato Dukam, party spokesperson Dr Mohesh Chai, joint secretary Jalash Pertin, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, and Education Minister Taba Tedir also spoke, the state BJP informed in a release.