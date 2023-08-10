Awareness camp on Pakke Declaration

AALO, 9 Aug: An awareness camp was organized by department of education, West Siang district at Gumin-Kiin here on Wednesday under the ‘Pakke Declaration Eco Club’ in alignment with Pakke 2047 Declaration.

SDO Mabi Taipodia Jini advised the children to stay away from drugs and help in protecting the environment. She advised the students to live a disciplined life to become a successful and meaningful citizen.

SDO and DDSE Yidak Angu gave away the prizes for essay writing and poster designing competition.

DMO Dr. Dubom Bagra, anti-drug campaigner Kennedy Bagra and DDMO Dorjee Nima were the resource persons.

The attendees were class-XII students of GHSS and Nehru Memorial Higher Secondary School, Aalo and teaching staff.