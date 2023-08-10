DLMA convenes meet to discuss NILP implementation

BASAR, 9 Aug: A coordination meeting for implementation of New India Literacy Programme (NILP) 2022-27 was conducted by the district literacy mission authority (DLMA) under guidance of DDSE and DAEO here in Leparada on Monday last.

New India Literacy Programme 2022-27 is a centrally sponsored scheme of education with the objective to provide literacy in age group of 15 and above who are currently unable to read and write and achieve cent percent literacy by 2030.

Chairing the meeting, Leparada DC Mamata Riba emphasized on foundational literacy, digital literacy and vocational skill development through the programme that are necessary for a citizen of the 21st century. As the scheme will be implemented through volunteerism in an online/offline mode she stressed the need to ensure that those identified as non-literate gain literacy through a robust, vibrant and innovative mechanism.

Another meeting on “Promoting ease of living through good governance and use of technology in schooling” was also convened involving all the stakeholders at the district, block and school level with focus on accessing individual beneficiary schemes and ensuring quality delivery. (DIPRO)