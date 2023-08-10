Avenue plantation drives at Siikhe and Seeh lakes as part of AKAM

ZIRO, 9 Aug: Several locally available saplings were planted at the picturesque Siikhe and Seeh lakes during the ongoing Meri Maati Mera Desh programme as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The team of officers and staffs led by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime at Seeh Lake and the other team led by ADC Millo Kojin at Siikhe Lake planted over 100 local cherry, tujas and other ornamental and fruit bearing tree saplings at the avenues of both the lakes.

Memorial plaques were also erected in respect of war martyrs Lt. Neelam Tebi and Lt. Mihin Bagang during the occasion. (DIPRO)