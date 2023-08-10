Bomdila CBC FO unit conducts outreach prog

KAKALING, 9 Aug: The Bomdila field office of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) has organized an integrated communication and outreach programme on “Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav and 9 years of Seva Sushasan & Garib Kalyan” at government secondary school here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Attending the programme, school headmaster T. Zirdo advised everyone to live with harmony and “respect the ideals of the freedom fighters who made our nation free from foreign rule.”

He further asked all the participants to avail the benefit of government’s schemes and awarded the winners of quiz competition with attractive prizes.

Resource person and teacher L.Y Khonjuju briefed on the importance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

She recalled the brave freedom fighters and leaders of India, who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of the motherland.