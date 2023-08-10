Mock drill on earthquake conducted in Tirap

KHONSA, 9 Aug: Tirap district disaster management authority (DDMA), in collaboration with 12BN NDRF on Wednesday conducted a district-level emergency response mock drill exercise on earthquake.

The mock drill exercise was conducted at Tirap Valley School, here wherein all the students and teachers actively participated.

As per the mock drill program, an earthquake was presumed at 10 a.m. after which radio station and police started alerting sirens.

On Tuesday, a table top exercise was conducted at mini secretariat conference hall under the chairmanship of Tirap DC Hento Karga.

He took the review from DDMO, NDRF and all the stakeholders.

Underlying the importance of disaster management, the DC said “efforts are needed to strengthen the disaster management response.”

Tirap DDMO Emily Tingkhatra stressed on updating the available resources for disaster management, adding that “round-the-clock preparedness should be there as disasters have no warning signs.”

Incident commander of the mock drill Dr. Ripi Doni said “preparations are necessary to save the human lives during disasters and existing resources have to be used properly.” (DIPRO)