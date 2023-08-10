Centre reviews small hydro power development

NEW DELHI, 9 Aug: The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) conducted a meeting with the Federation of Indian Small Hydro Power (FISH), regarding development of Small Hydro Power here on Wednesday. The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) was among various others small hydro power developers which attended the meeting.

The discussions were held on why small hydro power projects allotted have not taken off in various states. Key issues like water cess & free power imposed by respective state governments, bidding systems adopted, FCA clearance, non-signing of PPA by state DISCOMS, power evacuations were deliberated on.

On the sidelines of the meeting, HPDCAPL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Toko Onuj held discussions with secretary MNRE Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, on

issues relating to Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting about signing of numerous MoU’s between GoAP with CPSU to develop mega hydro projects in the state, the CMD emphasized on developing small hydro power in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for providing construction power requirements to the mega project developers. “Understanding that Basin wise local captive power generation facilitates viable development of mega hydro projects, the NHPC has also shown their expression of intent to develop projects below 100 MW capacities in joint venture mode with HPDCAPL,” he added. The HPDCAPL CMD also placed his opinions on the draft National Small Hydro Power Policy.

Further, discussions were held on projects undertaken by HPDCAPL with central financial assistance from MNRE. The secretary MNRE was assured of the timely completion of projects. The CMD also informed that the Jal Urja Skill Development Programme for small hydro power has been launched in the state. The training for the 1st batch is in full swing and paperwork is being finalized to be furnished to IIT Roorkee for next batches, the CMD shared.