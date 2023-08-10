International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023 celebrated

JOLLANG, 9 Aug: International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023 was celebrated at Don Bosco School here on Wednesday with different tribes exhibiting their rich traditional attires.

The theme of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples — “Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination” — was showcased by the students of the Don Bosco School along with the cultural troop in the presence of the school principal and other participants in the programme.

The team presented some of the major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh by exhibiting their colourful indigenously woven attires. The handicrafts and the ways of living were also demonstrated.

Vice principal Fr. Michael Lugun SDB in his address exhorted the gathering to appreciate the diverse indigenous cultures of the state. He pointed out that “Indigenous Day will have deeper meaning if students resolve to learn their own indigenous languages and speak daily.”