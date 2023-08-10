Districts organize MMMD campaigns

CHIPUTA, 9 Aug: Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu launched the Mera Maati Mera Desh (MMMD) campaign from Chiputa under Doimukh block on Wednesday.

On the occasion a ‘plaque ‘was dedicated to Lt. Tana Nanna and Lt. Techi Gubin who fought side by side against the British in Amtolah Conflict ,1873.

Lt. Tana Nanna and Lt. Techi Gubin hail from Deb village and Luchung village under Sagalee respectively.

Paying homage to the ‘veers’ DC Cheechung Chukhu called for emulating the patriotism displayed by them.

SP Taru Gusar , HoDs, PRI members, students and GBs participated in the event.

Similar programs were held at Mengio, Silsango, Kimin, Toru, Leporiang and Doimukh.

The Upper Subansiri district police in collaboration with govt. secondary school Rijo, Daporijo and district administration organized the day with a march which saw participation of CRPF personnel, students and teachers.

SP Daporijo Thutan Jamba urged all the participants especially, the students to instill a sense of patriotism and remember the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country. The participants were urged to be a part of nation building and its progress. He also appealed for respecting one’s culture and striving for unity of the country.

MLA Kento Jini launched the campaign in Aalo which was also attended by deputy commissioner Penga Tato and SP Abhinav Paswal.

The event was launched in Changlang by DC Sunny Singh.

In Pakke Kessang’s Ngoleko village, a plaque was dedicated to late Tach Tachang, who dedicated an incredible 26 years to the Shashastra Seema Bal.

The plaque dedication event was attended by DC, SP, PD-DPDO- cum-ADC, late Tach Tachang’s wife, Passa Valley CO Nido Ronnie and member secretary of Pakke Kessang Zilla Parishad constituency and various HoDs.

In West Kameng, the women and child development department conducted an awareness program/workshop at the Vibrant Village Pedung to celebrate the “Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav along with Meri Matti Mera Desh” campaign.

The programme was attended by West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar, ICDS deputy director, DPO nodal officer Vibrant Village, DDSE, CDPO, PRI members of Pedung and Sera villages, GBs, PMMVY beneficiaries, SHGs, adolescent girls from government schools, villagers and AWWs.

The DC in her address urged all to avail the various benefits under the scheme provided by the WCD department and to gain the knowledge and share the same to others on topics like Domestic Violence Act (DVA), POCSO Act, Prevention of Child Marriage Act etc.

In Yingkiong, Upper Siang deputy commissioner Hage Lailang launched the campaign at Forest Children Park by unveiling a plaque dedicated to the heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect the freedom of the motherland in presence of ZPC Lumgeng Litin, ADC Dochora Lama, PD-cum-DPDO Nijohn Danggen and CO Kenli Riba, PRI members.

In Namsai, awareness rally, foot march with banners were conducted to mark the launch of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign on Wednesday.

A foot march was conducted by Namsai police in association with CRPF and school students at Namsai, Chongkham and Mahadevpur PS jurisdictions.

Siang district also launched the nationwide ‘Mera Matti Mera Desh’ campaign with various activities which included Panch Pran pledge, dedication of memorial plaque Vasudha Vandan and hoisting of national flag.

The campaign was held in all the gram panchayats, govt institutions and schools of the district.

In Khela, Tirap district, deputy commissioner Hento Karga launched the “Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in presence of SP Rahul Gupta and ZPMs.

The formal program started with hoisting of national flag by Veer Nari Chasan Dada which was followed by national anthem.

Informing about the importance of the campaign, the DC said, “We have launched the campaign and unveiled the plaque wherein we pay homage to martyr Hav. Hangpan Dada who made supreme sacrifice for the country.”

DC Hento Karga later administered pledge to all the participants.

SP Rahul Gupta also spoke on the occasion.

In East Siang district, DC Tayi Taggu launched ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign in the DRDA PD office in Pasighat to pay tribute to the brave people who sacrificed their life for the country.

Taggu also administered Panch Pran pledge to the participants. (DIPROs)