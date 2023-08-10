Certificate course for final batch on social audit begins

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The final and 4th batch certificate course on social audit began at RD conference hall on Wednesday.

A total of 42 newly recruited block resource persons (BRPs) from eleven districts of the state are undergoing month-long training in the 4th batch course which includes theoretical as well as practical sessions. The trainees will have to conduct regular social audit of various centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and submit the report accordingly.

In his inaugural speech, director of audit and pension-cum-social audit unit Tage Talin advised the participants to take the training course seriously as “it will equip them with all the necessary knowledge and skills required for conducting regular social audit for CSS after the completion of the course.”

He also informed that the course includes written exam which is mandatory for all the participants to qualify.

It is pertinent to mention here that the month-long certificate course is being conducted by NIRD & PR, Hyderabad in collaboration with the directorate of social audit unit and supported by ministry of rural development (MoRD).

Among others, course coordinator Tabuk Tabing (MIS) was also present.