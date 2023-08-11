Community mobilisation prog

LUMDUNG, 10 Aug: A block-level ‘community mobilisation programme’ was organised by the Bana block BRC at the government higher secondary school here in East Kameng district on Thursday.

During the programme, chaired by DDSE Tai Tech, Adhyayan Foundation programme manager Hingam Riba elaborated the “shaala-shiddhi model for achieving quality education.”

Kapil Natung, the chairman of the DSWCO, which had earlier adopted the NSCBV Nere residential school in Debeyar circle, said that the organisation is planning to adopt more schools, and sought cooperation from all corners in its endeavour.

Sports Minister Mama Natung, who also attended the programme, stressed on the importance of education, and urged the people to “cooperate with the school authority to ensure smooth functioning of the school.” (DIPRO)