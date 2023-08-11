Bicycle race against drugs menace organised

YAZALI, 10 Aug: Thirty cyclists participated in a bicycle race, themed ‘Say no to drugs, fit Yachuli campaign, fit Arunachal campaign’, from Deed to Yazali in Lower Subansiri district, organised by the Taba Tat Foundation, on Thursday.

Cyclists from Dehradun, Assam, Aalo, Mechukha, Roing, Itanagar and Yachuli also participated in the race, which was flagged off by ZPC Likha Sangchore from Deed, in the presence of CO Slyvia Koyu.

Raikam Enghi from Assam won the race, while Krashavendra Singh from Dehradun and Suto Linggi from Roing finished second and third, respectively.

The winner walked away with the trophy and cash prize of Rs 30,000. Seven others received consolation prizes.

Thirteen-year-old Lijum Ete from Aalo was the youngest participant.

Education Minister Taba Tedir gave away the prizes, in the presence of Yachuli ADC Toko Babu. He appealed to all to keep away from drugs and concentrate on their careers.