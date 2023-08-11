‘Rude fishing’, hunting banned in Mebo

Correspondent

MEBO, 10 Aug: Mebo ADC Ainstein Koyu in an executive order issued on 7 August under Section 133 CrPC imposed a ban on ‘rude fishing’ and hunting in Mebo area in East Siang district.

The local administration issued the order after receiving reports of ‘rude fishing’ – using explosives, battery shock, power generator and acidic chemicals – in the water bodies of Serum village in Lower Mobo (Monggu Banggo) and its adjacent areas, adversely affecting the aquatic ecosystem and posing a threat to the survival of the ingenious fish species.

Moreover, indiscriminate hunting of wild birds and animals using airguns and .22 rifles has been reported from the area.

The order directed the villagers to refrain from wild hunting and rude fishing practices in Serum area on the left bank of the Siang river.

The Mebo administration also directed the GBs and village secretaries to “keep strict vigil on the situation and report to the administration about any violation of the order which may be deemed fit for legal action under the IPC and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.”

The district administration has been imposing complete ban on rude fishing and hunting of wild beasts from time to time, but a large number of people in the rural areas still engage in the illegal practices, violating the executive orders.