NSCN-K (Niki) operative killed, 1 arrested

KHONSA, 10 Aug: One hardcore operative of the NSCN-K (Niki) group was killed and another apprehended in a joint operation carried out by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Tirap police on 10 and 9 August, respectively, in Tirap district.

The deceased has been identified as self-styled (SS) secretary Wangkhai Wangsa, while the one who has been arrested has been identified as SS private Teton Lokhow (22).

A release from Tirap SP Rahul Gupta on Thursday informed that, “based on inputs, the joint team of Borduria PS OC and his team, along with a column of the 6th AR, carried out an operation on 9 August to apprehend one SS Lokhow of Borduria village from Bogapani area.”

“Initial interrogation revealed that he was sending extortion text messages and calling an influential person of the district and same were corroborated from his mobile phone. Accordingly, an FIR (u/s 384 IPC r/w 10/13 UAP Act) was registered at the Borduria PS and further investigation is on,” the SP added.

Gupta quoted Lokhow as saying that “two other operatives – Wangsa and SS private David – were moving in Longding area for intimidation and extortion activity and might be carrying arms.”

“Another operation was launched by the joint team to force both to surrender in the area close to Hukanjuri in the early hours of 10 August. Based on local intelligence, the joint team of the 6th AR and the Tirap police, under DSP (HQ) Togum Gongo, moved inside the Hukanjuri Naitong forest areas and spotted both the militants.”

“They were asked to surrender but fired on the forces. In retaliation, the joint team fired on both. In the ensuing gun battle, Wangkhai suffered gunshot injuries and succumbed to death on the spot, and the other operative managed to escape deep into forest,” the release added.

The joint team recovered one 9 mm pistol, one .32 pistol, and personal belongings of Wangkhai from the spot, and a case has been registered at the Borduria PS. (DIPRO)