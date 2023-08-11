5 traders booked under LM Act

TAWANG, 10 Aug: A legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) team, led by Legal Metrology Inspector Kesang Tashi, conducted unannounced inspection at Bomdir market here on Thursday and booked five traders for violating the Legal Metrology Act.

Out of the five, one was booked for violation of Section 24 of the LM Act, 2009, pertaining to use of unverified weights and measure items, and another was booked for not being able to provide documents.

The remaining three traders were booked for violating the LM (Packaged Commodity) Rules, 2011.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining the standards in weights and measures, the inspector asked the traders to refrain from unfair trade practices, and apprised them of the various rules under the LM Act and the Consumer Protection Act. (DIPRO)