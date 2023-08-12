AIMSU opposes GoAP’s decision to sign MoAs for HEPs in Dibang basin

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 11 Aug: The All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) has vehemently opposed the state government’s decision to sign on 12 August a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for allocation of five hydroelectric projects (HEP) – Amulin HEP, Emini HEP, Mihundon HEP, Etalin HEP and Athunli HEP – in the Dibang basin.

“The allocation of such projects in the Dibang basin raises valid concerns about the environmental impact, potential displacement of the people of the Idu Mishmi community, disruption of local ecosystems, and the preservation of our way of life,” it said.

As a mark of protest, the student body had earlier announced a 12-hour district bandh on 12 August to highlight collective opposition and to urge the authorities to reconsider the allocation of these HEPs in the region. The bandh was called off after a meeting with the district administration.

In a press statement, the AIMSU said that the bandh call has been cancelled after it received verbal assurance from the MLAs of both Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley districts, as well as from the district administration. These assurances include a commitment to arrange a meeting with the state’s power minister, it said.

The union said that, in case the authorities fail to meet the assurance, it would proceed with the bandh.

The AIMSU said, “We, representing the Idu Mishmi community, stand firmly against the implementation of these HEPs. Our apprehension primarily arises from the significant land acquisition that would be required for the construction and operation of these projects. As a community deeply connected to our land, culture and heritage, we have already sacrificed a great deal of our land for various developmental projects.”

The student body said also that its “voice and concerns need to be acknowledged and addressed before any further steps are taken.”

Dibang Valley ZPC Theko Tayu also informed that all the PRI members of the district are also in strong opposition to the signing of the MoA.

Earlier, the Acheso Atih Welfare Society had also expressed shock over the report that the state government is going to sign an MoA with the SJVN for the 420 MW Mihundo HEP in the Dri basin.

The society and the AIMSU have separately written to the state government, opposing its move.

In its letter, the AIMSU sought clarification as to why the community’s concerns were seemingly disregarded during the initial stages of conceptualisation and decision-making.

“We strongly urge the government of Arunachal Pradesh to prioritise transparency and engage in meaningful public consultation prior to finalising any MoAs,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Research Advocacy Dibang (IRAD) has submitted copies of a memorandum to the governor and the chief minister, expressing strong opposition over the proposed signing of the MoAs.

Expressing strong disapproval of the signing of MoAs for setting up HEPs in the Dibang basin, it said that “our stance is rooted in the firm belief that our land and its resources are not to be compromised.”

The IRAD also questioned why the locals had not been consulted prior to the decision-making process, and apprised the government of the future implications of mega dams in the state.