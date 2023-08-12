Road projects worth Rs 11,028.96 crore sanctioned in state under PMGSY

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Since the inception of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the rural development ministry has till now sanctioned projects worth Rs 11,028.96 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

The total number of roads is 1,479, covering a length of 15,104 kms, including 267 bridges. Out of it, 1,283 roads of 13,372 km length and 181 bridges have been completed at an expenditure of Rs 9,509.18 crore, including the state share.

These projects were sanctioned for providing connectivity to 641 habitations, out of which 600 habitations have been provided connectivity till now.

Responding to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha by MP Nabam Rebia, the RD ministry further informed that all the works under PMGSY-I have already been sanctioned to the states/UTs and the timeline for completion of the scheme is March 2024.

Rebia raised several questions regarding road connectivity in the state, including steps taken up for time-bound connectivity to all the border villages on the Sino-India, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders.

“PMGSY-I was launched as a one-time special intervention to provide rural connectivity by way of a single all-weather road, to the eligible unconnected habitations of designated population size (500+ in plain areas and 250+ in northeastern states, Himalayan states and Himalayan union territories as per the 2001 census) in the core network for uplifting the socioeconomic condition of the rural population,” the ministry replied.