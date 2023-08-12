Edn commissioner inspects Sainik School

NIGLOK, 11 Aug: Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, along with SPDs Pige Ligu and Neelam Tam, and Education Department EE Gyamar Karo, inspected the Sainik School here in East Siang district on Friday.

The team, accompanied by East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, DPC Nabam Hina Doriak, and others, took stock of the functioning of the school and the construction of various buildings under the education department.

The team also inspected the ongoing G+2 new academic building, the newly constructed G+1 hostel building, the laundry shed, the cadets’ mess, the existing fabricated classrooms, hostels, etc, led by Sainik School Principal, Commander, Praveen Kr Pola, along with engineers and contractors.

Tak instructed the engineers and the contractors to “replace a few minor parts of the buildings improperly finished.”

Stressing on the wellbeing of the cadets, he said, “Just think and consider that your or our own children are going to stay here as boarders. And hence, all doors and their parts should be of qualitative materials and there must be net on the other side of the windows for students’ safety.”

He suggested to the principal to “run the school by all possible means for betterment and holistic development.”

The team later visited the silicon factory said to be polluting the atmosphere around the school, and also visited Bilat, about 12 kms from Ruksin, where the school is proposed to be shifted.

Bilat CO TD Bapu informed the team that the proposed site falls under government notified land with a total area of 50 acres.