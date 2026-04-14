ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh Police from Assam’s North Lakhimpur district for allegedly duping people with the promises of pharmacy and business licences, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Debojit Sharma, a resident of Bihpuria, was apprehended on 10 April from Pithaguri in Mazgaon following over a year of surveillance, SP Nyelam Nega said.

Sharma had been on the run since 2023 after allegedly cheating several people in Doimukh and Naharlagun by collecting money on the pretext of facilitating pharmacy licences, police said.

He was produced before a court in Naharlagun, which remanded him to judicial custody.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with aggravated cheating.

Police said multiple cases are pending against the accused at different police stations in the Itanagar Capital Region, including Naharlagun and Yupia.

The SP urged the people to remain cautious and verify credentials before engaging in licence-related transactions to avoid falling prey to such fraud. (PTI)