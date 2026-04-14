BORDURIA, 13 Apr: A deep sense of grief has engulfed Borduria village in Tirap district following the sudden demise of Wakham Tangjang, the oldest male resident of the village, who passed away on 12 April due to a stroke. He was 101.

Late Tangjang was widely respected as a living repository of Nocte history, culture, and oral traditions. Known for his remarkable storytelling and oratory skills, he possessed an extraordinary ability to narrate the rich heritage of Borduria and its Chhana villages, leaving a lasting impression on generations who had the privilege of listening to him.

He is survived by his wife, five sons, and one daughter.

In their condolence messages, DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, and Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh expressed profound sorrow over his passing.

They stated that his demise marks the end of an era for Borduria, as the community has lost not only its eldest member but also a custodian of its rich history and traditions.

Villagers remembered him as a wise elder, a guiding figure, and a source of inspiration for preserving cultural identity. Relatives and friends from all walks of life from Tirap district and beyond paid homage to the departed soul by offering floral wreaths and prayers.

The people of Borduria have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The last rites were performed on 13 April at Borduria village in accordance with Nocte customs and traditions. (DIPRO)