[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 13 Apr: A coordination meeting with ex-servicemen of West Kameng district was convened by West Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr DW Thongon at the SP office conference hall here on Monday.

The meeting aimed to strengthen police-veteran relations, discuss welfare issues, and involve the ex-servicemen in community policing and youth engagement initiatives.

The SP expressed his gratitude to the veterans for their overwhelming response, and lauded their continued contribution to society.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included welfare schemes, death gratuity even after retirement, condolence (shok shastra) for ex-servicemen, access to the police officers’ mess, honorarium for attending court hearings, and participation in police raising day and other occasions of national importance.

The SP also emphasised on community policing, and highlighted the role of veterans in drug awareness drives, youth guidance, and coordination in setting up a single-point contact at the SP office for addressing ex-servicemen’s grievances. He also proposed creating a WhatsApp group and an association for regular updates.

The ex-servicemen appreciated the initiative and shared suggestions for better outreach, verification drives, and involvement of veterans in schools and colleges for motivational programmes.

The SP gave assurance that all genuine issues raised would be taken up with the departments concerned.

Earlier, DSP (HQ) Sashi Dore paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of the ex-servicemen. “The discipline, experience, and patriotism of our ex-servicemen are assets to the district,” he said, adding that “even after retirement, your role in nation-building continues, and the district police consider you part of our extended family.”

The gathering pledged to work together for a safer, drug-free West Kameng, with ex-servicemen acting as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the district police.