[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 13 Apr: Union minister Kiren Rijiju opined that there is a need to change mindset and develop a more tourist-friendly attitude among Arunachal’s people to promote tourism in the state.

He said that basic infrastructure like roads, rail, and air connectivity has improved significantly, and that a good number of hotels, resorts, and homestays are available to facilitate tourists.

“However, the mindset of Arunachalis needs to change for the better; they should become more tourism-friendly and professional,” he said during a short meeting with a delegation of the Arunachal Himalayan Tourism Development Society (AHTDS) at the circuit house here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Responding to the proposal by the AHTDS for establishing a ‘Six Tribe Traditional and Cultural Centre’ in Bomdila, Rijiju assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up on priority.

The AHTDS stated that the proposal was submitted two years back with the aim of showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the six major tribes of the region, adding that such a centre would serve as a hub for cultural preservation, tourism promotion, and youth engagement.

Meanwhile, West Kameng DC Dr Dilip Kumar stated that his administration would strive to restore West Kameng’s “lost glory” and make it one of the cleanest and most tourism-friendly districts.

SP Dr DW Thongon was also present at the meeting.