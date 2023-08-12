Processing & allied units start in Kheti, Thinsa

KHONSA, 11 Aug: Two processing and allied units on millet, spices and mushrooms, along with a centralised collection centre were inaugurated by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga in Kheti and Thinsa villages on Friday.

Funded by the NEC during the 2020-’21 financial year, the processing units will be operated by two farmer producer organisations (FPO) – Jarok Hills FPO of Kheti village and Kam-din Mushroom and Spices FPO of Thinsa village.

The DC informed that, once the units become operational, they would benefit not only the two FPOs but also the entire farming community.

“Establishment of such processing units in the district will generate not only better income for the farmers but also provide more employment opportunities to the educated unemployed youths in the district,” he added.

He asked the FPO members to “operationalise the units and bring out good results, so that it encourages setting up of more such processing units in the district.”

Among others, DRDA PD Nangram Pingkap, Tirap Community Resource Management Society staffers, members of Jarok Hills and Kam-din Mushroom and Spices FPOs, the chief of Kheti village, the GBs of Kheti and Thinsa villages, and SHG members from both the villages were present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)