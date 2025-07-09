Awareness prog on child rights

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its member Ngurang Achung, conducted an awareness programme at Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School in ESS Sector here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Achung stressed the importance of awareness and timely intervention in safeguarding children’s rights. He deliberated on child-related issues, covering the POCSO Act, child labour, child trafficking, and drug abuse.

Around 300 students participated in the programme. A short film titled ‘Scars’, highlighting child abuse, was screened, and informative pamphlets were distributed.

The APSCPCR will conduct such programmes across schools in the capital region and Papum Pare, targeting 3,500 students, to be covered in the first phase.