I-Day football tournaments reach QFs

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 11 Aug: The Independence Cup Football Tournament, 2023 for men and women teams has reached the quarterfinals (QF) stage.

The matches are being played at the general ground here under floodlights for the first time.

The winners of the two quarterfinal matches of the tournament played on Thursday evening under floodlights were decided by penalty shootouts.

In the women’s category, Tezu Town FC and Shi-Yomi FC clashed in the first quarterfinal match. After their inability to beat each other in the full time, Shi-Yomi FC finally emerged victorious in the penalty shootout by defeating Tezu Town FC by 4-3 goals to advance to the semis.

The result of the men’s quarterfinal match was also decided by a penalty shootout. During the full-time match, All Star FC took on defending champion UMFC to its limits. Despite thundering support from the huge crowd of home spectators, the defending champion and home team UMFC was forced to kneel before All Star FC and was defeated by a solitary goal (5-4) in the penalty shootout.

With this victory, All Star FC advances to the semis and registers itself as one of the probable teams for the running trophy.

The winners of both men’s and women’s team will take home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with the running trophy.

The runner-up teams will collect a cash money of Rs 50,000 each, along with a trophy.

Individual cash prizes will be given to the highest scorer, the best goalkeeper, the most disciplined team, and the best player of the tournament. The best emerging player of the tournament will be selected from among players below the age of 18.

Meanwhile, in an encouraging development, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association has recognised the ongoing Independence Cup football tournament here and appointed Kipa Bharat (AFC-B licence), and the head coach of the Arunachal’s state women’s team as head scout to select female players from the ongoing tournament here for the upcoming junior and sub-junior national football championships scheduled to be held in September.

The Changlang District Football Association is coordinating with Bharat and the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung for selection of female players from the ongoing tournament.