Capacity building workshop for teachers

PASIGHAT, 8 Jul: Sixty-five Grade 1-5 teachers from different schools in Pasighat block participated in the first day’s session of a five-day capacity building workshop which got underway here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The workshop, being organised by the district Education Department under the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat Mission, is specially designed to enhance the skills, knowledge and teaching competency of the teachers. Altogether 351 teachers in the district under the 2025-26 session will be trained.

Addressing the participants, DDSE Odhuk Tabing called for “evaluating and enhancing progress towards strengthening educational initiatives aligned with NEP-2020 for a lifelong learning perspective.”

DPC Paih Giogi asked the teachers to turn up as and when called for any training, while BEO (Academics) Okom J Panyang informed that teachers need to upgrade their competency and keep abreast of the latest pedagogy and curriculum from time-to-time.

The focus areas of the first day’s workshop were the frameworks of the NEP-2020, pedagogical structure, foundation learning, roles of teachers, vision and objectives of NIPUN Bharat, FLN, academic approaches, RTE, competency-based education, teaching methodologies in pre-primary and primary levels, including practical skills featuring hands-on-activities by resource persons Kangge Tabing (trained CRCC), and Dr Yalo Gao and Yapi Messar (both lecturers of the DIET, Pasighat).