Progs on highland animal husbandry

TAWANG, 11 Aug: Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), in collaboration with the Tawang animal husbandry & veterinary department, conducted awareness programmes on ‘Scientific feeding and management of highland animals with STC supports’ for the farmers associated with highland animal husbandry on 10 and 11 August in Jang and 4 Kilo village, respectively, in Tawang district.

Two hundred tribal farmers associated with highland animal husbandry from different villages in Jang and Tawang circles participated in the programme.

On 10 August, in Jang, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Tashi Tsering apprised the farmers and the local residents of the objectives of the programme, in the presence of scientists and officials from the NRCY, while NRCY principal scientist Dr D Medhi informed the participants about “the activities of the institute and the scientific management aspects of highland animals for increasing their productivity,” the NRCY informed in a release.

Dr Medhi also presented a brief on the hygienic aspects for clean milk production and value addition of the products for better earning, it said.

NRCY ACTO Dr M Hussain spoke on reproductive and health management and the importance of vaccinating the highland animals, focusing on the lumpy skin disease in animals.

On Friday, in 4 Kilo village, Tawang SDVO Dr Tsering and Tawang-based government cattle farm in-charge Dr Sangkhandu delivered lectures on scientific management of highland animals.

Basic amenities such as concentrate animal feed, tarpaulins, gumboots, solar lights, raincoats, basic veterinary medicines like anthelminthics and antidiarrhoeals, and wound healers for animals were distributed among the farmers.

Tawang DVO Dr Tamin expressed appreciation for NRCY Director Dr M Sarkar “for his effort on the supportive measures for the benefit of the needy farmers engaging with animal husbandry in his locality,” the NRCY informed.

Vaccination prog for highland animals

The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) in Dirang (West Kameng) conducted an ‘Awareness-cum-vaccination programme for lumpy skin disease (LSD) in highland animals’ from 5 to 8 August in Yewang, Dirang, Bishumphudung, Mohan Camp, Nyukmadung and Tom Hill areas of Dirang circle.

Dr Mokhtar Hussain coordinated the programme, under the guidance of NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar.

During the awareness programme, Dr Hussain explained to the farmers the LSD and its dreadful impact on livestock production.

The farmers were made aware of the epidemiology of the LSD and how to control it through regular vaccination of their animals.

Dr Hussain urged the farmers to join hands with the NRCY and the state veterinary department in spreading awareness about the disease, the importance of vaccination, and prompt reporting of outbreak.

Around 300 animals (cattle and yak-cattle hybrid) of different age groups were vaccinated during the programme.