CoSAAP, NMOPS to intensify movement for OPS reinstatement

PASIGHAT, 12 Aug: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) and the state unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), in a meeting at Gidi Notko here in East Siang district on Saturday resolved to intensify their movement for restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state.

During the meeting, the participants chalked out their future strategies.

CoSAAP president Likha Tech, who chaired the meeting, said that several memorandums have been submitted to the government for restoration of the OPS in the state, but to no avail.

“CoSAAP is still hoping that the people-friendly government will look into the demand for the restoration of the OPS in the state soon,” he said.

Tech said that the CoSAAP will spearhead the movement if the demand is not met at the earliest.

Addressing the gathering of more than 300 members, CoSAAP secretary-general Gonya Riba said that “CoSAAP’s priority now would be the restoration of OPS for its affected employees.”

He gave assurance that the CoSAAP would never forsake its affected members.

State NMOPS president Dakme Abo said that “there should be one pension for all. There should not be any partiality in giving pension to the government employees of the state.”

State NMOPS vice president Tamchi Taniang said that, “in order to express our resentment, we must move strongly for the materialisation of our demand.”

The Arunachal Teachers Association’s East Siang unit president Tabung Ering highlighted the lacunae in the new national pension scheme (NPS) compared to the OPS, and said that “the government should scrap the notification of 2007, implementing the defective NPS in the state.”

HoDs and employees from East Siang and the neighbouring districts attended the meeting.

The executive members of the NMOPS’ East Siang unit highlighted the grievances of the NPS employees and distributed pamphlets containing the demerits of the NPS.