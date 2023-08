CHANGLANG, 12 Aug: An overground worker (OGW) of the NSCN (IM) was apprehended from Sakkethong area in a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles and the Changlang police on 11 August.

One mobile phone and a pouch were seized from the OGW, the police said, without mentioning his name.

The OGW has been handed over to the police for further investigation. (DIPRO)