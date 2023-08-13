IMCLS expresses concern over signing of MoAs for dams

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 12 Aug: The Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) has expressed deep concern over the mass signing of MoAs for dam construction projects across the Dibang Valley region, especially with these projects being pursued without the knowledge of the directly affected communities, causing anxiety and stress in the minds of the people.

“Such crucial decisions about projects with far-reaching implications should not be carried out without involving the very people whose lives will be affected the most. The communities residing in the areas earmarked for these projects deserve to have their voices heard and their concerns addressed,” said the apex body, adding, “Every project, especially those with substantial demographic, environment and social consequences, should require explicit consent of directly affected individuals and communities.”

The IMCLS made it clear that it does not support “projects that cause submergence of our fertile land.” It said that it is also opposed to “projects that would trigger compensatory afforestation, biodiversity, wildlife sanctuary, reserve forest, community forest, national park, and protected area issues in our region.”

The organisation also requested the government to immediately address the compensation issue of the Etalin and the Athunli projects-affected communities. “It is painful to note that many project-affected people (PAF) have ceased to exist, waiting for the compensation,” it said.

“A glaring example of compensation issue is the NHPC’s 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project. The inadequate compensation provided to the affected individuals, coupled with lack of transparency in the allocation process has raised questions about the fairness of such endeavours. The discrepancy between compensation promised and the actual disbursement is deeply troubling (eg Rs 1,600 crore reduced to Rs 400 crore). It is disheartening to see the PAFs desperately knocking at the doors of the high court and the Supreme Court.

We also request the government to address the issue of compensation regarding the NHPC DMPP at the earliest, so that an atmosphere of peace and development prevails in the region,” the IMCLS said.

It requested the government to “address community issues before executing any agreement or memorandum of understanding for a fair and just process that involves the consent of the affected population.”