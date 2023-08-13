Mini-marathon against drug abuse

BOMDILA, 12 Aug: More than 100 athletes from different parts of the state and from neighbouring Assam participated in the Bomdila Mini-Marathon-2023, themed ‘Say no to drugs and say yes to sports’, organised by the Students’ Association of Government Degree College here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng was the seniormost one to participate in the event.

The marathon was flagged off by DC Akriti Sagar, who informed that the event “will be a yearly event for the district.”

The top three winners received cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively. Additionally, the top ten winners were each awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,000 (DIPRO)