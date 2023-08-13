Army organises bicycle rally

PASIGHAT, 12 Aug: In the run-up to the 77th Independence Day, a bicycle rally for students was organised by the Indian Army’s Spearhead Gunners Brigade here on Saturday with the aim of raising awareness about health and adventure and promoting environment preservation.

Brigade Commander Brig Manish Kumar flagged off the rally in the presence of East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and others.

Seventy-seven students from various schools participated in the rally. They traversed through Pasighat town and crossed the Siang river over the Raneghat bridge. (DIPRO)