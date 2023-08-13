Nat’l Librarians’ Day celebrated

AALO, 12 Aug: The West Siang district library celebrated the National Librarians’ Day on Saturday at the library here to commemorate the 131st birth anniversary of Dr SR Ranganathan, who is known as the Father of Library Science in India.

During the celebration, free library membership cards were distributed and some useful books were donated to the library of the government higher secondary school in Yomcha.

DL&IO Minam Darang informed that the district library here has installed KOHA library software, “which is an open source integrated library system,” and added that “one can access their library collection through the online public access catalogue or OPAC by entering aalodl.in.”

All the librarians of the district were felicitated during the celebration.

The day was celebrated also in Namsai headquarters, where artistic crafts prepared on the spot by 25 students from different schools of Namsai enthralled the audience.

Attending the programme, Namsai DC CR Khampa lauded the students for their extraordinary creativity and talent, and said that “the library movement should be taken forward for the society’s enlightenment.”

SDO J Pertin advised the students to “avail the modern and exhaustive services being provided by the district library,” and urged parents to send their children to the library to explore the resources available.

Librarian S Mukhopadhyay and KV Namsai Principal Majosh Kumar also spoke. (DIPROs)