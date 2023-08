NAHARLAGUN, 13 Aug: At least 32 units of blood were donated by members of the Manipuri community during the 21st voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) at the TRIHMS  here on 12 August.

Thirteen August is the Patriots Day of Manipur. However, the blood donation camp was organised hurriedly on 12 August due to “unavoidable circumstances with the blood bank of TRIHMS,” the MWSAP stated in a release.