Interschool art, literary events held

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Seven schools from the Itanagar Capital Region participated in an interschool art and literary event held at the Science Centre in IG Park here on Sunday.

The event was organised by NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, and with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

The competitions encompassed essay writing, painting, and quiz contests, segmented into junior, sub-junior, and senior categories. Each segment delved into different sub-themes, such as urbanisation with a responsible approach to sustainable development; human activities impacting Arunachal’s rivers and forests; reversing environmental degradation; and safeguarding the Yagamso river from becoming a polluted drain.

A total of seven events took place during the day, engaging more than 140 students from the participating schools.

In the junior level essay competition, Pooja Chetry (Class 7, Green Mount School or GMS) secured the first position, while Jukta Moni Boruah (Class 8, GUPS, IG Park) claimed the second prize.

In the secondary level essay competition, Siang Nangkar (Class 10, JNK Public School or JNKPS) clinched the top spot, closely followed by Tolum Bosco (Class 10, Don Bosco School or DBS, Jollang) who secured the second position.

In the senior secondary level essay competition, Lingdum Takum (Class 12, GHSS Arunodaya) emerged the winner, with Anem Justina Mossang (Class 11, JNKPS) securing the second position.

The artistic talents of the participants were also on full display in the painting competitions. In the junior level, Lisha Konwar (Class 7, Holy Cross School) claimed the first position, while Hage Api (Class 8, GMS) secured the second position.

In the secondary level painting competition, Gora Niya (Class 10, DBS) seized the top spot, while Langha Yazar (Class 9, GSS Chimpu) and Nyojing Wangsu (Class 9, JNKPS) shared the second position.

Bomge Riram (Class 11, DBS) demonstrated exceptional artistic skills to win the senior secondary level painting competition, followed by Ayang Yangki Megu (Class 11, JNKPS), who secured the second position.

The winners were recognised for their achievements with certificates and eco-friendly plantable pens, pencils, and notepads.

All participants received participation certificates.

The panel of judges for the events included RGU research scholars Rehfi Mele and Mudang Onju, The Arunachal Times Reporter Chukhu Indu, Himalayan University assistant professor Dumo Lollen, Laurel coaching entrepreneur Toko Rika, science & technology staffer Tania Tagia, and environmental enthusiast Mamili Umbrey.

Speaking to the students, YMCR chairman SD Loda emphasised the importance of maintaining clean rivers and streams, and urged the young participants to “cultivate a sense of responsibility for the protection and conservation of the environment.”

He said that the event was organised “to encourage young minds to engage with environmental issues through their artistic and literary talents, promoting a sustainable and eco-conscious future.”