Social service carried out

SEPPA, 13 Aug: Members of the Nere Youth Association, led by its president Niklar Cheri, carried out a social service at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidhyala (NSCBAV), a government residential school, in Debeyar circle of East Kameng district.

NSCBAV Headmaster Lama Tayem expressed gratitude to the team for taking care of the school.

Cheri said that the “youths shall set an example for younger generation, and as school is the temple of students, my association takes utmost care of its proper functioning.”

The association had been awarded a commendation certificate by the then East Kameng DC during the 2022 Independence Day.

Earlier, the Debeyar Social and Cultural Welfare Organisation had adopted the NSCBAV and started renovation of the school and its hostels. (DIPRO)