Progs organised to mark end of AKAM

TAWANG, 13 Aug: To mark the culmination of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), a series of programmes and functions were organised in Tawang district from 9 August onwards.

Soil was collected from Jaswant Garh, Kenzamani and Dhola post. On Sunday, a team comprising Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, SP DW Thongon, representatives from the Army and the central armed police forces, panchayat leaders and public collected soil from Bumla and Tongpenla, situated at an altitude of 15,200 ft above sea level, near the Indo-Tibet border.

The MLA paid tributes to the martyrs and unsung heroes of the 1962 Sino-Indo war, and hoisted the national flag.

Addressing the gathering at amrit sarovar Pangkateng Tso (PTSO) Lake, the MLA expressed gratitude to the soldiers and the local public involved in the Sino-India war of 1962 for their contributions and for making the supreme sacrifice in protecting the country.

The MLA and others planted tree saplings around PTSO Lake. (DIPRO)