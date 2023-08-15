GUPS Deomali gets smart library

DEOMALI, 14 Aug: A smart library named gyanshala was inaugurated at the government upper primary school (GUPS) here in Tirap district by PHED Minister Wangki Lowang on Monday.

The project was conceptualised by Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav with the goal of providing a dedicated learning place for children to improve their reading and writing abilities. It was executed in collaboration with the Deomali BEO.

The library is equipped with a smart screen which has preloaded and online lectures for classroom learning, focusing especially on Class 10 and 12 CBSE exams.

Interacting with the students, the minister stressed on the importance of foundational learning and urged them to “know your country, eminent personalities and geography better.”

He commended the Deomali administration under Yadav’s leadership “for making continuous efforts to improve the education scenario in Deomali subdivision.”

The ADC in her address encouraged the students and the faculty members to “have a dedicated period for library and recreational learning.”

Among others, Deomali ZPM Wanphoon Lowang, Power Department EE Gangtong Bangyang, WRD EE SK Srivastava, PHED AE Y Lova, and the AEs of RWD and PWD attended the function. (DIPRO)