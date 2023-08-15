MLA inaugurates emergency care centre

KOLORIANG, 14 Aug: An emergency care centre under the Chief Minister Health Emergency Life Protection Service was inaugurated at the Chera Talo District Hospital here in Kurung Kumey district by MLA Lokam Tassar, in the presence of DC Bengia Nighee and others, on Monday.

Various medical equipments, including X-ray, ultrasound, TNT, etc, are installed in the district hospital.

Shortage of doctors, nurses and technical staff to handle the medical equipments was also discussed with all the stakeholders.

The MLA assured to “solve the pressing problems of the hospital as soon as possible.” (DIPRO)