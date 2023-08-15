MMMD: DCM pays tributes to martyrs

CHOWKHAM-II, 14 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation, as part of the Meri Mati, Mera Desh (MMMD) campaign, here in Lohit district on Sunday, and dedicated plaques in their honour.

Addressing the gathering, which included Namsai DC CR Khampa, Namsai SP Sangey Thinley, Chongkham EAC Rane Perme, panchayat leaders, and others, the

DCM emphasised the importance of “collective efforts towards the nation’s progress and development.”

The DCM, along with others, planted saplings of avenue trees.

On Monday, the DCM unveiled plaques with the names of 40 unsung heroes in Namsai, in the presence of local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, government officers, and others.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, the NSS unit of VKV Roing felicitated three retired defence persons – Warda Miri, Havildar (1987-2002); William Jamoh, SSB (1992-2016); and Ram Perying, ASI (1980-2022) recently as part of the MMMD campaign.

In Upper Subansiri, cleanliness drives and saplings planting programmes were organised in different parts of the district, and plaques were unveiled in 11 CD blocks.

Among others, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo actively participated in the programme in Nacho.

In East Siang district, the Anglo-Abor war martyrs’ plaques were unveiled in Balek, Takilalung, Yagrung and Ralung as part of the MMMD campaign.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong unveiled the plaque in Balek panchayat, commemorating freedom fighters Seltum Yomso, Jorin Perme and Basing Moyong, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Anglo-Adi war of 1859.

In Takilalung, DC Tayi Taggu unveiled the plaque of freedom fighters Namu Norang and Bisong Tabing (Anglo-Adi war, 1911-’12), while in Yagrung, the ZPM unveiled the plaque of Matmur Jamoh (Anglo-Adi war, 1911-’12).

In Ralung panchayat, CO Oyam Saring unveiled the plaque of Lamuk Padun (Anglo-Abor War, 1911-’12). (DCM’s PR Cell, with inputs from DIPROs)