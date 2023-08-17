PAJSC dharna seeking reinstatement of Techi Puru

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: A one day sit-in dharna demanding the revocation of the suspension order of Techi Puru serving as JE, was held in tennis court IG park which was jointly conducted by the aspirants and Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee ( PAJSC).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was attending another program, while responding to reporters said, “All the 13-point demands made by the PAJSC have been accepted and it shall be out in public domain by Thursday.”

PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo strongly urged the government for the revocation of job suspension order of Techi Puru. He stated that the issue is “sensitive” and the government should listen to their pleas and not delay further.

On 17 May, the JE was put under suspension by the capital circle PWD superintending engineer, and an absconding order, along with a preventive detention order were issued against him by the ICR deputy commissioner in view of his alleged involvement in the 72-hour bandh against the govt handling of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak fiasco.

Amidst the dharna, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit general secretary Toko Nikam termed poverty and lack of education as the main reasons behind rampant corruption and went on to state that “changes come through movements carried out by general public and organizations like PAJSC.”

Toko further stated that if AAP comes to power in the state, it will keep aside the APUAPA and will solve the APPSC fiasco within 6 months. He also promised to build a statue of unity in memory of late Gyamar Padang, the whistle blower of APPSC paper leak issue, if the party comes to power.

Sol Dodum, Kipa Champa and Nimi Taba also joined the dharna.