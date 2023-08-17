Man sentenced to 20 yrs in prison for raping minor girl

PASIGHAT, 16 Aug: A POCSO court here in East Siang district sentenced a man to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping a 4-year-old girl.

Special Judge POCSO court Tageng Padoh also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on convict Job Modi of Mariyang village.

The accused was found guilty of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The FIR was lodged on 20 February, 2019 at Mariyang police station by the mother of the victim, stating that the accused Job Modi had sexually assaulted her daughter.

Accordingly, a case under section 376 IPC R/W section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused. (DIPRO)