Farmers trained in fish farming techs

YACHULI, 17 Aug: One hundred fish farmers from Ziro-II circle participated in a three-day training programme on ‘scientific fish farming technologies’, organised here by the Lower Subansiri fisheries department recently.

During the programme, Yachuli ZPM Joram Ely urged the farmers to utilise the knowledge gained during the programme to enhance fish and fish seed production, “which will lead to doubling your incomes.”

Itanagar-based Fisheries Director Taygi Yonggam explained a wide array of fishery-related topics, including the group accident insurance scheme (GAIS), the kisan credit card (KCC), the fisheries infrastructure development fund (FIDF), and conservation of riverine fishes.

Yonggam informed also about the various insurance schemes available and the process involved in claiming and availing of the benefits.

Emchi-based Fisheries Assistant Director Toko Tubin advised the farmers to make the best use of the programme to hone their entrepreneurial skills, while Lower Subansiri KVK specialist Nich Tain explained composite fish culture and integrated farming system.

Tarin Fish Farm Fishery Officer Narang Taming explained the importance of water management practices in carp culture, while Yazali field demonstrator Sonam Gollo presented a brief on the control of harmful aquatic weeds and predatory fishes.

Lower Subansiri District Fish Farmers Cooperative Society chairman Likha Kamin apprised the participants of his experiences with fish farming and the income and benefits that can be derived from such entrepreneurship.

District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lasa explained the role of fish and fish seed production in increasing the farmers’ income.

The fisheries department conducted practical sessions on different parameters affecting fish pond culture, like pH, turbidity, temperature, dissolved oxygen, liming, plankton collection, feeding, etc. (DIPRO)