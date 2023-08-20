NMOPS unit urges Sona to restore OPS

MECHUKHA, 19 Aug: Members of the Shi-Yomi district unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) called on Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA Pasang Dorjee Sona at his official residence here on Friday and submitted a representation, seeking Sona’s intervention in restoring the old pension scheme (OPS).

Reportedly, the speaker assured to extend all possible help to the regular employees with regard to restoration of the OPS.

The NMOPS team comprised its district president Shankar Rinya, spokesperson Cheeden Goiba, and assistant general secretary Sonam Mosing.