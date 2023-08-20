APSLSA launches mediation trg

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), under the aegis of the Mediation & Conciliation Project Committee of the Supreme Court of India, launched a 40-hour mediation training programme at the Administrative Training Institute here on Saturday.

Twenty-one lawyers hailing from diverse corners of the state will undergo “rigorous training in conflict resolution, arbitration, and mediation techniques during the training programme, which is designed for a select group of lawyers and legal counsels from the state,” the APSLSA informed in a release.

Justice Nani Tagia of the Gauhati High Court’s (HC) Itanagar permanent bench in his speech emphasised “the proactive nature of the training.”

“Although the state currently experiences limited case backlogs,” he said, “this mediation training programme is a strategic step towards equipping the legal community to meet future challenges.”

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado highlighted the importance of mediation in resolution of disputes and in “alleviating the burgeoning backlog of cases with the judiciary.”

HC Registrar Budi Habung expressed gratitude to resource persons Pushpa Gupta and VP Thankachan, who have come from New Delhi and Kerala, respectively, to share their expertise with the participants.